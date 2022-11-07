Police find body in search for missing Maidenhead man

A body has been found by police in Windsor today (Monday) in the search for a missing man from Maidenhead.

The search for 50-year-old Terry Finnis began on Saturday after his van was found unattended at Windsor Great Park.

The operation also utilised volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Thames Valley Police believe the body to be of Mr Finnis, who was last seen by his family on Friday.

His family have been notified and are being offered support, the force added.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the Berkshire coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Johnson, based at Maidenhead police station said: “Our search for Terry has been widespread, and I would like to thank everybody who shared our appeal to help to locate him.

“Very sadly, we have located a man’s body, and although we await a formal identification, we do believe this to be Terry.

“His family are being offered support at this very difficult time, and I would ask on their behalf that their privacy is respected.

“The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them.”