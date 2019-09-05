Dominic Grieve to sit as 'independent conservative'

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve will be sitting as an 'independent conservative' after he had his Conservative whip withdrawn.

Mr Grieve - who represents Marlow and Burnham - was one of many Conservative Party 'rebels' who backed a motion which gave way for legislation to delay the UK's exit from the European Union.

Yesterday (Wednesday) MPs backed the bill - which won by 327 votes to 299 in the Commons.

An official statement from Mr Grieve was released late last night.

In it, the MP said he has had 'rather surprisingly received no direct communication' about his whip being withdrawn.

The full statement reads: "Although I have rather surprisingly received no direct communication, it is my understanding that the prime minister has decided to withdraw the Conservative Party whip from me, along with 21 of my colleagues.

"Unless and until the situation changes, I will therefore be sitting as an independent conservative MP for Beaconsfield. As such, I will continue to do my best to uphold conservative principles in my work in Parliament, as well as providing a service to my constituents.

"While I am sorry that my membership of the Conservative Party should be ended by the Prime Minister in this fashion after 48 years, and over 22 years in Parliament, I believe that my opposition to a ‘no deal’ Brexit which has prompted this rupture is the only course of action open to me with a clear conscience.

"A ‘no deal’ Brexit threatens the economic well-being, national security and, indeed, the survival of the United Kingdom as a united state in an exceptionally dangerous fashion. Working to prevent this outcome is a duty that cannot be abandoned."

After losing Tuesday's vote, prime minister Boris Johnson said Parliament is 'on the brink of wrecking any deal' and said the bill would mean 'more dither, more delay and more confusion'.

The bill forces Mr Johnson to ask for an extension beyond the October 31 Brexit deadline if a deal has not been reached with the European Union.