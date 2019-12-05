General election 2019: Beaconsfield constituency set to go down to wire

All eyes will be on the results in the Beaconsfield constituency at the general election next week as former Conservative MP Dominic Grieve tries to overturn his own Tory majority.

Grieve was cast out by the Tories in September for his refusal to support Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

He has been Conservative MP for the Beaconsfield constituency – which includes Marlow and Burnham – since 1997 but he will now stand as an independent.

He will face competition from Joy Morrissey, who is standing for the Tories.

Labour, The Green Party and one other independent candidate are also standing, while the Lib Dem candidate Rob Castell has stepped down to support Grieve in a ‘Remain alliance’.

Five candidates are seeking to represent Beaconsfield in parliament. We spoke to them.

Adam Cleary (Independent)

Mr Cleary has lived in Beaconsfield for 15 years.

A long-standing Brexit supporter, he has campaigned for a referendum on EU membership since 1997, when he worked for the Referendum Party.

He said: “I am sick and tired of the chaos brought about by traditional party politics and self-serving career politicians.

“The Conservatives, current and former, think they own Beaconsfield voters.

“They are treating us with contempt and taking us for fools. I say Beaconsfield deserves better.”

Mr Cleary’s main policies for Beaconsfield include supporting small businesses and the high street, improving healthcare and the provision of A&E services, creating social enterprises and looking at transport.

Zoe Hatch (Green Party)

Mrs Hatch, from Taplow, runs mindful-singing workshops alongside campaigning for the environment and supporting educational charities for children.

She said: “As a Green MP I would proudly represent all my constituents, both Leavers and Remainers, and fight for us all to have a final say on any deal to leave the European Union with a People’s Vote.

“Westminster’s last crop of MPs have failed us all on Brexit. Like so many of us, I’m fed up. We need a radical new politics and the Green Party can offer that.”

She added: “We are witnessing a very worrying decline in our environment, oceans, and air quality.

“We desperately need a Green New Deal to address climate chaos, prioritise renewables and public transport and to deliver a better way of life.”

Dominic Grieve (Independent)

Mr Grieve, a Beaconsfield MP for more than 20 years, is standing again – this time as an independent.

He has been critical of the possibility of a No Deal exit from the EU and believes this would be damaging to the economy, the UK’s standing on the world stage, and the future of the Union.

A keen mountaineer, Mr Grieve supports policies to reduce carbon emissions and the development of green energy sources.

He believes a third runway for Heathrow must not go ahead unless strict emissions targets are met.

“I am proud to have served this constituency for 22 years. Put country before party and vote for me, the moderate political voice in this constituency,” he said.

Joy Morrissey (Conservative)

Ealing councillor and working mother Mrs Morrissey was a former actress in her native United States.

She has promised to ‘Get Brexit Done’, as well as assisting the men and women of the Armed Forces and defending the greenbelt.

Mrs Morrissey wants people to back the Conservatives’ Brexit deal.

After this, she will address issues such as providing more affordable housing, challenging HS2, reinvesting in existing infrastructure and public services.

Mrs Morrissey said: “I am simply a passionate advocate who stands up for local voices and local issues and ensures that they aren’t unfairly pushed aside and ignored.

“I have no appetite for national grandstanding and, as your MP, I would be your local champion and finally provide a voice for Beaconsfield.”

Alexa Collins (Labour)

Miss Collins grew up in Burnham and, after spells working in Europe, Africa and the United States – returned to raise her child.

A mentor to a business and chairman of the Beaconsfield Labour Party, she hopes to do something about access to top-class education, air pollution and cuts to public services such as the NHS.

She wants to deliver a ‘better’ Brexit deal and to give the final say to the people on that.

“The people of this constituency deserve better – better secure jobs, better pay, better air quality, better services and better housing that every person, young and old, can benefit from,” she said.

“Only the Labour Party can deliver the real change required to do all of this."