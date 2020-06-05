Slough man convicted of burglary in Marlow

A Slough man has been convicted of a burglary in Marlow.

At around midday on 22 May 2019, Anthony Robertson of Eyre Green entered an address in Berwick Road and stole jewellery, a laptop and a car.

He was arrested and charged six days later, on May 28 last year.

In a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 29), Robertson pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft.

Robertson has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be set.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Louise Snodgrass, based at Wycombe police station, said:

“Robertson pleaded guilty to burglary and will now be sentenced for his actions.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime and victims should feel safe in their own home.”