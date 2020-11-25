Man pulls out knife and demands money in Marlow robbery

A man pulled out a knife and demanded money from a man sitting on a bench in Marlow.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the robbery in the town on November 21.

Between 2pm and 3.30pm, the victim, an 18-year old man, was on a bench in the High Street near to Santander.

He was approached by a man who pulled out a Stanley knife and demanded money. The victim handed over some cash and the offender left the scene. No one was injured.

The offender is described as a white man with short, trimmed, ginger hair and a short, untidy ginger beard and moustache. He has a tattoo of writing on the right side of his neck.

Investigating office DC Tom Digby, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Marlow High Street on Saturday afternoon and believes that they saw this incident, or anyone matching this description, to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200389047.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

A 38-year-old man from Marlow was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on bail.