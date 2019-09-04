Dominic Grieve rebels against government in key Brexit vote

Update 15:14

Chairman of the Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association (BCCA) Jackson Ng has released a statement.

It reads: "It is with much regret that I announce that our MP has had his party whip withdrawn by the Conservative Party due to his failure to support the PM.

"We are saddened as we have previously urged him to desist.

"We thank him for his long service and contributions over the last 22 years to our association and the party. I would also like to take this opportunity [to] thank our members for keeping their faith with the association during this most extraordinary time."

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve - whose constituency includes Marlow and Burnham - rebelled against the government last night in an attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Grieve was one of 21 Conservative Party 'rebels' backing a motion which gives way for legislation to delay the UK's exit from the European Union until January 2020 - unless a withdrawal agreement has been made by October 19, or Parliament agrees to a no-deal scenario.

It was confirmed by Mr Grieve's parliamentary office this morning (Wednesday) that the MP has had his whip withdrawn.

Addressing the Commons before last night's vote - which prime minister Boris Johnson lost by 328 votes to 301 - Mr Grieve referred to a no-deal exit as 'evil'.

"I believe that this motion is entirely desirable, and is something which should be passed and the bill that follows it so that the evils of a no-deal Brexit are avoided, because I believe passionately that evil will follow," he said.

Mr Grieve then spoke directly to leader of the house Jacob Rees-Mogg, saying that he would have 'another thing coming' if he thought withdrawing his whip would change his mind.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May voted with the government.