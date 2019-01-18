Teenage boy who went missing in Slough found by police

12:08PM, Friday 18 January 2019
A teenage boy who went missing from Slough has been found.
15-year-old Jason Martey was found by police yesterday.
Thames Valley Police have thanked the public and press for their help searching for him.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A father and son from Slough have been convicted for the death of a 43-year-old man who was stabbed 41 times in a brutal pub brawl in Cippenham.
CCTV footage of a hit-and-run incident in Slough which left a pedestrian requiring hospital treatment has been released by police.