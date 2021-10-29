Met Office issues Halloween weather warning in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead ahead of this weekend.

Some areas could see up to 20-30mm of rain in the space of two to three hours between midnight and 3pm on Sunday, October 31.

The Met Office added that areas which have been subject to recent heavy rainfall could be at risk of flooding.

The wind will also strengthen in association with this band of rain, and although impacts from wind alone are expected to be very low, the wind will likely increase leaf fall from trees, which coupled with the rainfall will increase the risk of flooding and make travelling conditions even more tricky.

Residents are advised that journey times could take longer than expected as a result of the heavy rain.