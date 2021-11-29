Police issue warning after online delivery thefts rise

Residents are being warned about the danger of deliveries this Christmas following a spate of thefts over the weekend.

Thames Valley Police said there had been a number of reports of thefts where parcels had been delivered to a household, left on the doorstep and stolen.

Advice from the force said residents should arrange for parcels to be delivered to a ‘trustworthy’ neighbour or friend, or use a designated collection point if they are unlikely to be in at the time.

Alternatively, residents should rearrange their delivery to a more suitable time where possible.

Furthermore, residents are advised against leaving delivery instructions pinned against the front door which may be visible to passers-by.

TVP added: “A delivery space can only be considered safe if it is lockable and only accessible by authorised persons.

“If you have any information relating to doorstep thefts or see anyone behaving suspiciously around yours or your neighbour’s property, please contact us on 101, or 999 if you believe a crime is about to occur.”