‘Commons Sense’: Tan Dhesi looks ahead to the year

Christmas is a special time, spent with family, friends and loved ones. Unfortunately, there are many children and young people who are not able to do just that.

Luckily there are some special people, who find a place in their heart and home for children that most need it. I attended the Bridging Gaps Fostering Agency annual awards to celebrate the rewarding efforts of such foster carers. There is a shortage of foster carers in the country and after meeting so many at the awards ceremony, I strongly feel the need to encourage more to volunteer for this extraordinary role in society.

I also joined the team at the Slough Jobcentre to help launch the Disability Confident Scheme to encourage businesses to employ more people with disabilities, make them aware of grants and tackle misconceptions. As such employees include high quality, hardworking skilled staff who may have been overlooked, it was as much an opportunity for employers as employees.

Among businesses and organisations I met during the last month, I had the pleasure of meeting the Bidfood chief executive and board members for a presentation at their national HQ in Slough, where over 400 are employed, to discuss their national and global operations.

During the tour, I met several staff and they even took me into a giant refrigerator – I nearly froze myself because the temperature was as low as minus 23C!

I’ve been overwhelmed by the support shown by Slough constituents and those further afield for my campaign for a National Sikh War Memorial in a prime location in the centre of our capital, commemorating the extraordinary bravery and sacrifices for the service of Great Britain, including during both World Wars, when more than 83,000 turbaned Sikh soldiers laid down their lives and more than 100,000 were injured.

Memorials exist in central London for Commonwealth, African, British Indian, Gurkha and other communities, but there is not specifically one of a turbaned Sikh soldier.

The petition (http://chn.ge/2BXYO97) has attracted over 23,000 signatures in just two weeks. This follows my Early Day Motion in parliament, tabled on December 19, which so far has been signed by a staggering over 240 MPs from across the political spectrum, including the parliamentary leaders of all the opposition parties.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again wish all readers a very happy and prosperous new year.