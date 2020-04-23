Commons Sense: Joy Morrissey says we must 'follow science, not arm-chair experts'

This week saw history being made as Parliament for the first time engaged in digital proceedings. Despite the pandemic it is important that we continue to scrutinise the Government and represent your interests by raising questions on your behalf in the chamber.

The privilege of being able to scrutinise and ask questions of Ministers is an honour for Parliamentarians and journalists alike. However, we must use this privilege responsibly. Now is not the time for pushing partisan agendas, launching personal vendettas, promoting one’s ego, or simply being critical for the sake of it.

We saw as much this week during PMQs when Opposition MPs questioned our strategy which has been led by science every step of the way. Or when Kier Starmer, the new leader of the Opposition, called for a detailed exit strategy, despite the Government laying out 5 conditions which needed to be met first.

The common theme here is that certain individuals seem to think that they know more than the experts guiding the Government, who are at the top of their respective fields.

At every stage of this crisis the Government has been guided by the Chief Scientific Advisor, the Chief Medical Officer, and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies – or SAGE.

SAGE is made up of scientific experts from across the UK who meet regularly to discuss developments in information and evidence and decide as a group what to advise the Prime Minister. This group is wholly independent of any party politics and their advice is agreed collectively. The summaries of their meetings are published online and are therefore a matter of public record.

I therefore cannot understand why certain individuals, politicians, and commentators can be so confident in their belief that the Government has got it wrong. Do they really expect Ministers to ignore the advice of this country’s top scientists?

What we must remember is that we are learning more and more every day, and as we learn the science changes, and as the science changes so too does the advice. At every single stage we have followed the science and adjusted our policies and responses accordingly.

Rest assured that when we come out of this crisis, it will be because the Government listened to the counsel of scientists, not arm-chair so-called experts.