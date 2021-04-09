Live updates: Tributes paid across Windsor and Maidenhead following death of Prince Philip

Tributes have been paid from across Windsor and Maidenhead following the death of Prince Philip aged 99.

Buckingham Palace has announced the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle this morning.

The Royal Family said it will join with people around the world mourning the Duke's loss.

Condolences are now flooding in from across the borough.

We have looked back at The Duke's lifetime of service here.

4:58pm:

The Royal Family has said that an online book of condolence is available for people to sign in order to pay their respects to the Duke.

It added that during the ongoing health crisis, members of the public should consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes.

During the current public health situation, Books of Condolence will not be available for the public to sign.



4:51pm:

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has said that the Duke will be missed across the Windsor constituency.

4:44pm:

The Prince Philip Trust Fund (PPTF) has released an extended statement following today's news.

The Duke was a patron of the charity, which distributes grants to good causes across the Royal Borough. Over the past 44 years, the fund has given out more than £2million.

The PPTF said that Prince Philip will be 'sorely missed' and paid tribute to his 'leadership' and 'good humour'.

"It is no understatement to say that HRH Prince Philip has led an extraordinary life of service in support of Her Majesty The Queen, the people of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth and also - through the work of The Prince Philip Trust Fund - to the local residents of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead," the PPTF said.

"The Trust Fund was created in 1977 in thanks for the Duke of Edinburgh’s support of The Queen during the first 25 years of her reign.

"During his tenure as chairman from it’s inception and more recently as patron, over the past 44 years The Prince Philip Trust Fund has given over £2million in funds to support the local community, benefitting thousands of local residents through charitable projects and good causes.

"His leadership, good humour and dedication to public service has been, and will continue to be, an inspiration to us all. He will be sorely missed."

4.29pm:

The Cabinet Office has asked members of the public not to gather outside of Royal Residences.

The sad death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been announced by Buckingham Palace.



4.22pm:

Some more photos from our archive:

4.12pm:

4.06pm:

Our photographer Ian Longthorne has been picking our photos from some of the many public visits The Duke of Edinburgh carried out in our area over the years.

Visiting Windsor Sea Cadets

Windsor Rugby Club

Royal Windsor Horse Show

Royal Ascot

3.58pm:

This is a nice touch.

3:38pm:

3:32pm:

Councillor Preston Brooker, the Labour mayor for Slough, has released a statement.

Flags at Slough Borough Council's Observatory House are flying at half-mast.

Following the announcement of the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Slough's Mayor has issued a statement.

3:29pm:

Paul Britton, the chief executive of the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, has paid tribute.

"On behalf of Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, I would like to express our sadness at the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

"As a Chamber we are most privileged to work closely with St George’s House, Windsor Castle, founded by the Duke of Edinburgh.

"We send our most sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time."

3:24pm:

The Kevin Cruise Foundation, a Windsor-based charity which has been awarded grants from the Prince Philip Trust Fund in the past, has issued a statement.

"We would like to offer our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone at [The] Prince Philip Trust Fund of which we have been honoured to be the recipient of grants over the years," it said on Twitter.

3.22pm:

3.19pm:

3:15pm:

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has said that the Union Jack on top of the Town Hall in Maidenhead has been lowered to half-mast.

3.01pm:

The College of Arms has released a statement about The Duke's funeral arrangements. It has asked members of the public not to attend any events that make up the funeral.

The funeral will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It said: "The arrangements for the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be announced by Buckingham Palace and will be available on the Royal website: https://www.royal.uk/.

The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.

The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."

2.54pm:

Members of the public are being directed to place their flowers on the Long Walk.

2:45pm:

Deputy editor Grace Witherden is at Windsor Castle where people are continuing to pay their respects.

She has been chatting with five-year-old Maria, who has drawn a picture of the Queen and the Duke and will lay some flowers next to the castle.

2.35pm:

Buckinghamshire Council has released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that Buckinghamshire Council hears of the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the residents of Buckinghamshire.

"The Chairman of the Council, Richard Scott, has written to The Royal Household to express our sympathies.

"Flags will fly at half-mast at the Council offices in Amersham, Aylesbury, Denham and High Wycombe from today (9 April) until after the funeral has taken place.

Once the Royal Household has confirmed its arrangements we will be making books of condolence available and a two-minute silence observed. Details to follow."

2.30pm:

The Prince Philip Trust Fund, which provides funding for local charities across Windsor and Maidenhead, has tweeted to say:

"It is with the deepest sadness that we have heard the news of the death of our Patron, HRH Prince Philip.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty, The Queen, our Chairman, HRH The Earl of Wessex and all the Royal Family at this very sad and difficult time."

2:20pm:

Slough Borough Council (SBC) leader Cllr James Swindlehurst has expressed his 'deepest condolences' to the Royal Family.

The Labour leader added in a tweet that flags at the council have been lowered to half-mast, with the mayor, Cllr Preston Brooker, due to make a statement shortly.

2:15pm:

Anthony Stansfeld, the police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, says that the Duke's loss will be 'profoundly felt by the entire nation'.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is desperately sad news & will be profoundly felt by the entire nation, but most especially by Her Majesty.



2:10pm:

Football clubs in the Royal Borough have been sending in messages of condolences following today's news.

Windsor FC said that it was 'saddened' to hear of the Duke's passing, while Maidenhead United FC said that it's thoughts are with the Royal Family.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away this morning at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99.



Maidenhead United Football Club send our deepest condolences at this time.



2:07pm:

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said that it is 'deeply saddened' by the news.

We are deeply saddened by the news that His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.



2:03pm:

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has paid tribute to the Duke.

It said that it extended its thoughts to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

1:56pm:

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has said that her 'thoughts and prayers' are with the Royal Family and the Queen.

She also praised the Duke's 'distinguished life of service'.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the whole Royal Family today on the loss of a devoted husband, father, grandfather [and] great grandfather," Mrs May said in a tweet.

"The nation and the entire Commonwealth owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt of gratitude for a distinguished life of service to the Queen, our country and so many around the world."

1:53pm:

Thames Valley Police has issued a statement following news of the Duke's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh," the force said.

"All of us at @ThamesVP offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this very sad time."

We are deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.



1.38pm:

The Mayor of Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Malcolm Richards, said: “On behalf of the residents of Wokingham Borough and the staff and members of the borough council, I would like to express my deepest condolences following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Many of us will be very saddened by the news today. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has played a significant part in our country’s history, both in terms of supporting Her Majesty The Queen’s following her Accession in 1952, and his role in founding the hugely successful Duke of Edinburgh Awards more than 60 years ago.

"He was also heavily involved in the work of many charities and organisations reflecting his wide range of interests and was Patron, President or a member of more than 750 organisations, many of which operate in the Wokingham Borough.”

1.31pm:

Prince Philip was the Ranger of Windsor Great Park.

1.22pm:

People have started to arrive at Windsor Castle to lay down flowers in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

1.20pm

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said it expressed its 'deepest sorrow and condolences' with the Royal Family.

In a statement, council leader Councillor Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) paid tribute to the Duke's charity work in the area and offered his condolences to the Royal Family.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh," Cllr Johnson said.

“The Duke did a huge amount of charity work which we were very fortunate to witness first-hand in the borough. He will be greatly missed.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Councillor John Story, mayor of the Royal Borough, added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

“He had a long association with the Royal Borough, not only because of Windsor Castle but also The Prince Philip Trust Fund, set up in 1977 to benefit individuals and organisations in the community.

“His hard work was recognised by the Council in 1995 when he was made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough, the highest honour that can be bestowed on an individual for contributions to a local area.

“The Queen and the Royal Family are in our thoughts.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the 99-year-old for 'inspiring countless young people' to pursue the Duke of Edinburgh award.

He also thanked Prince Philip for his decades of selfless service to the country.