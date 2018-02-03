Burnham man saved from flat after falling asleep with oven on

A 22-year-old-man man from Burnham had to be rescued from his flat last night (Friday) after falling asleep with the oven on.

A crew from Slough fire station gained entry into the second floor flat in North Burnham Close, at about 11.30pm.

They rescued the occupier who had put food inside the appliance before falling asleep.

The man, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, was taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service.