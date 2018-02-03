Shoplifter jailed after threatening staff with knife

A prolific shoplifter who threatened staff with a knife and a screwdriver has been sent to prison.

Gurvinder Mann, 38, previously of Pursers Court, Slough, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, January 31 for a total of two years and 10 months.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting, two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article, and one count of affray.

On Monday, July 3 2017 at the Tesco store in Wellington Street, Mann entered the store and stole four bottles of alcohol.

When stopped he threatened security staff with a knife.

On Sunday, July 22, 2017, Mann entered the Sainsbury’s store, in Uxbridge Road, and again stole four bottles of alcohol and threatened security staff with a knife.

On a third occasion Mann went into the Sainsbury’s store in Uxbridge Road, on Tuesday, August 7, 2017 and attempted to steal four bottles of alcohol.

He produced a screwdriver when stopped by security staff.

Investigating officer PC Joshua Webber, of the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “This conviction shows how seriously Thames Valley Police takes offences of this nature.

“Knife crime is not acceptable and Thames Valley Police will always thoroughly investigate those who seek to carry out such crimes and protect security staff who are just carrying out their duty and should not be subjected to threats.”