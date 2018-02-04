Police appeal for help after assault in Slough

Police have released CCTV footage in connection with an incident in which two men were assaulted at the junction of Wexham Road in Slough.

The victims were walking home after an evening out bowling when they were approached by two other men in High Street, at the junction with Wexham Road, at 1.15am on Sunday, January 28.

The offenders punched one of the men to the ground and kicked him, before assaulting the second victim by continually punching him in his face and body.

Following the assaults, the two attackers ran up Wexham Road towards the A4 Bath Road.

They are white, aged 20 to 30-years-old, and were wearing dark clothing.

The first victim, a 27-year-old man, attended Wexham Park Hospital after sustaining serious facial injuries as well as cuts and bruises.

He has since been discharged and police are treating the assault on him as GBH.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained cuts and bruises to his face and body but did not require medical treatment.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Investigating officer detective constable Zoe Batten, of Slough Force CID, said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack which left one of the victims with serious facial injuries.

“We are working to catch those responsible and if you have any details that you think could help our appeal, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference '43180028410', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.