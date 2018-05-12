Two charged with murder over Cippenham pub incident

Two men have been charged with murder after an incident at the Earl or Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane on Wednesday, May 9.

Charlie Joseph Ward, 35, of Eltham Avenue, Slough, and John Christopher Ward, 57, of Stoke Road, Slough, have been charged jointly with one count of murder.

They are both due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday).

Officers were called to the pub at around 11.30pm on Wednesday evening to reports of a fight in progress.

A 43-year-old man from Slough was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he has since passed away.

Formal identification has yet to take place, and officers from Thames Valley Police are currently supporting the victim’s family.