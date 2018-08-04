Car blaze on M4 in Langley causes traffic standstill heading towards London

A car that caught fire on the M4 caused traffic to come to a standstill this afternoon (Saturday).



Two Slough fire crews were called to junction five, heading eastbound towards London, after a Vauxhall Corsa caught alight at 1.30pm.



No people were harmed in the incident but all three lanes of the motorway were closed for five-10 minutes as firefighters moved the vehicle out of the road.



They then spent around 30 minutes putting out the fire after it had been taken aside.