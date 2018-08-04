Police release E-Fit images in connection with Slough robbery

E-Fit images have been released in connection with a Slough robbery.

Police would like to speak to the two men, who may have information on an incident where a 19-year-old who was pushing his bike through the Haymill Nature Reserve was assaulted on Tuesday, June 26.

Two assailants stole the man's bike, as well as his bag which contained his wallet, mobile phone and phone charger, injuring the victim's knee in the attack

Both of the suspects spoke with strong Irish accents. The first offender is a white man in his early twenties and about six feet tall with a muscular build.

He had short blonde hair which was spiked up at the top and had stubble.

He wore a tight grey vest, grey tracksuit shorts, wore Nike trainers and had a diamond earring.

The second offender is also a white man about five feet eight inches tall and with a medium build.

He had black hair styled in a quiff, and was topless, with a black t-shirt tucked into the waistband of his grey tracksuit bottoms.

Case investigator Jaspal Sahans, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to the men in these E-Fits in connection with this incident.

“If anyone recognises them or has any information which could help us to locate them, please get in touch.

“If you witnessed this incident, or have any information about it which you think could be relevant to our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.