    • Woman hospitalised after two-car collision on A4 in Slough

    George Roberts

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    A woman was hospitalised after a two-car collision in Slough this afternoon (Saturday).

    Two Slough fire crews were on the scene at 12pm after a Nissan Micra and a 4x4 were involved in a collision on Bath Road, near the Leigh Road junction.

    The woman had to be removed from her vehicle by firefighters, who cut the back seats out of the car and pulled her out through the boot.

    Her injuries were not serious, but she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    No other people were injured in the incident.

