    • Slough garage 'partially collapsed' after car drives into it

    George Roberts

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A garage in Slough has 'partially collapsed' after a car drove into it yesterday.

    Firefighters were called to Spring Lane at about 7pm on Sunday evening when a car drove into a detached domestic garage in Spring Lane.

    Three fire crews were required to remove the car from the building and make the structure safe.

    The two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

