Slough garage 'partially collapsed' after car drives into it

09:35AM, Monday 17 June 2019
A garage in Slough has 'partially collapsed' after a car drove into it yesterday.
Firefighters were called to Spring Lane at about 7pm on Sunday evening when a car drove into a detached domestic garage in Spring Lane.
Three fire crews were required to remove the car from the building and make the structure safe.
The two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man previously involved with the Burnham Royal British Legion has been expelled from his regiment’s association after his professed military service was challenged.
Slough High Street has been labelled a ‘no-go zone’ in the evenings due to anti-social behaviour fuelled by street drinkers.