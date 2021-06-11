Police given extra search powers after 'unacceptable' violence in Cippenham

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has authorised a section 60 order in Slough and is appealing for information in connection with an affray.

The order began at 9:35pm yesterday (Thursday) and will last for 24 hours, with the possibility of an extension if necessary.

A section 60 order provides officers with the power to search individuals within a certain area, regardless of whether there are reasonable grounds to do so.

TVP confirmed that the order was enacted after two incidents in Cippenham on Thursday evening this week.

At around 6:50pm, in the Daylesford Grove area, members of the public reported two men on scooters wearing balaclavas and carrying a machete. The men fled the scene before police arrived.

The second incident, at approximately 9:30pm in the same area, occurred after members of the public reported a fight involving a group of males.

Two 22-year-old men from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Local Policing Area for Slough, Superintendent Gavin Wong said: “Thames Valley Police does not take the decision to enforce Section 60 lightly. These orders exist to help the police prevent serious violence. We can use these powers where serious violence has taken place or where we think it may take place.

“The Section 60 order will allow our officers them to search people without needing to suspect that they may be carrying weapons.

“This will also mean that there will be an increased number of officers in the area while the order is in place. If you have any concerns or information, please speak to an officer.

“The violence that was witnessed in Cippenham last night is not acceptable and we will use these powers in order to make our streets safer for everyone.

“If there are any witnesses or anyone with information about the two incidents last night that hasn’t already contacted the police, I would urge them to leave any information they have on our website or call 101, quoting reference number 43210254291.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who have already passed on vital information, and would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation.”