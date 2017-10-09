Video highlights: Slough Town 2-1 Biggleswade Town

11:08AM, Monday 09 October 2017
Slough moved up to second as they came from behind to beat Biggleswade Town at Arbour Park on Saturday.
Slough fell behind mid-way through the second half but goals from Warren Harris and Brad Wadkins flipped the game on its head to send the Rebels home with three points.
