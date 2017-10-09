Mon, 09
17 °C
Tue, 10
17 °C
Wed, 11
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Video highlights: Slough Town 2-1 Biggleswade Town

Video highlights: Slough Town 2-1 Biggleswade Town

Slough moved up to second as they came from behind to beat Biggleswade Town at Arbour Park on Saturday. 

Slough fell behind mid-way through the second half but goals from Warren Harris and Brad Wadkins flipped the game on its head to send the Rebels home with three points.

Click here to read a full match report.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved