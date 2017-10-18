Highlights: Slough Town FC 2-0 Tiverton Town FC

11:49AM, Wednesday 18 October 2017
Slough kept the pressure on league leaders King’s Lynn Town as the Rebels continued their fine start to the season against Tiverton.
James Dobson opened the scoring on 22 minutes with a superb solo goal, carrying the ball from the halfway line, beating three men and lashing home from the left hand side of the box.
Dobson then turned provider as his low cross was converted by Chris Flood about 10 minutes later.
Slough have now won 10 of their opening 12 league fixtures. Here are full highlights of last night’s game:
Comments
