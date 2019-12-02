Head shaving event at Slough Town FC raises more than £2,100 for Mind charity

Photo credit: Philip Benton

Slough Town FC has raised more than £2,100 with a sponsored head shave in association with mental health charity Mind.

The event was done in solidarity and support for their midfielder Simon Dunn who has taken the decision to step away from football to deal with his own personal mental health issues.

The head shaving took place after Slough’s game against Tonbridge Angels at Arbour Park on Saturday, and raised more than £400 in bucket donations at the game, as well as £1,700 on a JustGiving page, surpassing the £1,200 target by the football club.

Ten people took part in the head shaving including fans, supporters and management with Kieran Wall, Michael McGranaghan, Keith Court, Brinley Jones, Mark Hunter, Trent Philips, and John Porter as well as Slough Town goalkeeper Jack Turner and joint-manager Neil Baker.

The shaves were performed by Eddie Maher, a local barber from Marian & Son, on the Farnham Road.

A statement on the Justgiving page read: "We at Slough Town FC are 100 per cent behind our midfielder Simon Dunn’s decision to take a step away from football while he deals with mental health issues and we applaud his courage and honesty in opening up about his problems."

"This is a fantastic example to anyone experiencing similar issues – don’t suffer alone, a problem shared is a problem halved."

Mind is a charity organisation set up to help individuals with any mental health issues and to provide support and information where they can.

Click here to visit the fundraising page