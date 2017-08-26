Drugs and weapons seized in raid in Slough

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police raided an address in Chatfield in Slough on Tuesday morning.

Officers seized several quantities of suspected Class A and Class B drugs plus drugs paraphernalia.

A number of weapons including a machete and large knives were also found.

A 31-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, all from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They have been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant, Andrew Penrith, said: “We have arrested three people and seized drugs as a result of this warrant.

“We are committed to tackle those who are thought to be dealing drugs in Slough, as part of our ongoing campaign Stronghold which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.

“We would ask anyone who is aware of drug dealing in their community to please report it to us on 101 or via Crimestoppers [0800 555 111] anonymously.”