Council opens consultation for parking permits in Upton Road and Parkside Walk

Residents in Upton Road and Parkside Walk are being asked for their views on the possible introduction of a permit parking zone for people living on the roads.

Slough Borough Council is holding a four-week consultation after concerns were raised about parking problems.

The council is asking for opinions on removing single yellow lines on Upton Road and introducing a resident permit parking zone in Upton Road and Parkside Walk so only residents and visitors can park in the area at all times.

It also proposes to add double yellow lines to improve safety, visibility and accessibility at the junction of Upton Road, Hornbeam Gardens, Harewood Place and Parkside walk, and between numbers 40-44 of Upton Road and Number 49 Gurney Houses.

Parking permits would be issued for one year, with a maximum of two per property, costing £25 for the first permit and £50 for the second.

A third permit will only be authorised under exceptional circumstances and will cost £100.

Residents would also be able to buy visitor parking permits.

The consultation started yesterday (Monday) and will run to Thursday, September 21. Comments can be emailed to tfs@slough.gov.uk or by writing to: Transport for Slough at Parking, St Martins Place, 51 Bath Road, Slough, SL1 3UF.

Cllr Fiza Matloob, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “There’s a huge demand for parking in Slough and we understand it’s a contentious issue.

“We have launched this consultation to help find a solution to the parking issues raised by residents of Upton Road and Parkside Walk.

“We want residents to be able to park safely, in close proximity to their homes and we’re working hard to make sure this happens.

“I encourage all residents affected to get in contact with us and have their say on the future of parking on their roads.”