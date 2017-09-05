Jail for reckless driver who spat blood in officer’s face during arrest

A 27-year-old man who spat blood in the face of a police officer after being stopped for crashing into three parked cars has been jailed.

Ashley Canavan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, one count of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and one count of assaulting a constable at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

Shortly before 9am on April 25, police received a number of calls to report that Canavan, who appeared to be drunk, had crashed in to a number of parked cars in Villiers Road, Slough.

He left the scene before officers arrived and was later tracked down in Staunton Road, where he spat blood at an officer during his arrest.

Canavan had crashed into three cars, as well as mounting the pavement, crashing in to street signs and attempting to ram vehicles.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court to 16 months for dangerous driving, 14 days concurrent for failing to provide a specimen and 14 days consecutive for assaulting an officer. In total, he was jailed for one year and four and a half months.

The court also handed him a three year and eight month driving ban, requiring him to take a further test to be able to drive again.

Investigating officer PC Mark Zilles said: “The manner of Canavan’s driving was below the standard expected of any road user. The area where this occurred was busy and, at the time, it was rush hour with children on their way to school.

"Canavan’s action caused danger to drivers and pedestrians, caused a large amount of damage to vehicles and damaged street furniture. Thames Valley Police will not tolerate driving of this manner and it was only by good fortune that Canavan did not cause any serious injuries to members of the public.

“Canavan showed a clear disregard as he spat blood in to an officer’s face upon his arrest. This case is a reminder of the risks officers face serving the public while ensuring our communities in Slough are kept safe.”