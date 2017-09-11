Fly-tipper told to pay £1,000 after dumping household waste

A fly-tipper from Slough who dumped household waste in a ditch has been told to pay out £1,000 by magistrates.

Ana Maria Gherghe, 23, of Carlton Road, pleaded guilty to a fly tipping offence at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on July 26.

The court heard Thames Valley Police officers discovered dumped household waste in a ditch in Billet Lane, Iver on February 23.

The waste included black plastic bin sacks, a plastic bag, a pair of shoes, a wooden chair and a bed frame. Correspondence found with the dumped items was traced to Gherghe's home address.

The investigation was passed to the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire and Gherghe was interviewed at a police station, where she admitted that she had driven alone to Billet Lane at about 10pm on February 22.

She pulled over and dumped her household waste in a ditch at the side of the road.

Gherghe was fined £320 and told to pay £680 costs.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "Instead of going to her local household recycling centre and disposing of her household waste for free, this woman instead drove into the countryside and left it in a ditch. This highly irresponsible act has left her with a conviction and £1,000 to pay."