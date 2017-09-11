Man charged with arson and burglary in Slough

A 41-year-old man has been charged with arson and burglary in Slough.

Steven John Lavin, of no fixed address, was charged on Saturday after he was arrested on Friday.

He was charged with one count of arson and one count of burglary in connection with an incident in High Street, Slough, at about 5pm on Thursday, when a house was broken into and a fire started.

Lavin is due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court today.