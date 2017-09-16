UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses following reports of shots being fired in Slough

Armed police responded to reports that shots had been fired in Slough.

Officers were called to the scene in Stoke Road, near the town’s train station, at about 4.10pm yesterday.

Police say the incident is not believed to be terrorist related.

No arrests have been made and no one is believed to have been injured.

An investigation is now underway and people should call 101 if they have any information.

Update: 13.10pm

Police want to speak to two men following reports of shots being fired in Slough yesterday.

The offenders are described as white men, in their late teens to early 20s.

One was wearing a dark Puffa-style camouflage jacket while the other man was wearing a grey hooded top and had ginger hair and a beard.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stefan McLaughlin, said: “This was a concerning incident on Stoke Road, Slough, yesterday but I would like to reiterate that we are not linking this to terrorism.

“You will see an ongoing police presence in the area as we continue to investigate.”

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward, including those who might have dash cam or mobile phone footage.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 993 15/9/2017 with information.