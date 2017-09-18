Two men charged in connection with shots being fired in Slough

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident which saw armed police respond to reports of shots being fired in Slough.

Jamie Cassell, 27, of Wantage Road, Reading, and Ryan Taylor, 19, of Mill Street, Slough, were both charged this morning (Monday) with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Friday at about 4pm when two men were seen running from Stoke Gardens, across Stoke Road onto Stanley Cottages.

One of the men was in possession of a firearm which he fired behind him several times as the pair ran off.

Cassell and Taylor are due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court this morning.