Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Slough Railway Station this morning (Monday) following reports a suspicious package had been seen on a train.

Police were called to the scene at 9.03am and the station was evacuated.

A search was carried out and ‘nothing of concern’ was found. The station has since reopened.

