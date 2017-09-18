Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

04:04PM, Monday 18 September 2017
Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Slough Railway Station this morning (Monday) following reports a suspicious package had been seen on a train.
Police were called to the scene at 9.03am and the station was evacuated.
A search was carried out and ‘nothing of concern’ was found. The station has since reopened.
