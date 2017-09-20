The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Cyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision with car in Windsor

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car in Windsor this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called at 6.01am to Clarence Road (B3024) to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a male cyclist.

4.) Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Slough Railway Station this morning (Monday) following reports a suspicious package had been seen on a train.

Police were called to the scene at 9.03am and the station was evacuated.

3.) Jail for Slough drug dealer who preyed on vulnerable Dedworth residents

A 20-year-old drug dealer who preyed on vulnerable residents in Dedworth by ‘setting up shop’ in their homes has been jailed following a police operation.

Caleb Fleming, 20, of Long Furlong Drive, Slough, was arrested on January 26 in Wolf Lane as part of Thames Valley Police’s Op London which targeted drug dealers ‘cuckooing’ residents.

2.) Police launch investigation after woman is raped in Windsor town centre

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in Windsor.

Officers were called to Victoria Street at about 3.45am yesterday (Monday) following reports that a teenager had been raped and a 35-year-old man was assaulted.

1.) Two men charged in connection with 'shots' being fired in Slough

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident which saw armed police respond to reports of shots being fired in Slough.

Jamie Cassell, 27, of Wantage Road, Reading, and Ryan Taylor, 19, of Mill Street, Slough, were both charged this morning (Monday) with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.