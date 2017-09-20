Blue’s Smokehouse restaurant in Slough ‘no longer open’

Blue’s Smokehouse in Slough has said ‘the site is no longer open’ following speculation over the restaurant’s future on social media.

A message on the answerphone for the ‘authentic American barbecue’ says the site has closed but encourages diners to instead visit the Bracknell branch which remains open.

Blue’s has not officially announced the closure, despite being asked by numerous users on Twitter, only stating they will let customers ‘know soon’, but a sign posed at the site in William Street appears to confirm it has left the town.

It opened its doors on June 22, 2016. The Express has been unable to reach the restaurant for comment.