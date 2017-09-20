Man stabbed in buttock during attack in Slough

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during an attack in Slough last week.

The victim was walking alone in Keel Drive at about 7.50pm on Monday, September 11.

He was approached by a man who stabbed him in the buttock before the attacker got into a black Renault Megane and left in the direction of Cippenham Lane.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The offender was described as an Asian man, in his late 20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, of large build and with short black facial hair.

He was wearing a black woolly hat, a black scarf, a black Nike hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stefanie Day said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could relate to it to get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference '43170270193' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.