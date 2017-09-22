Slough ranked as best place to work in the UK by Glassdoor

Slough has been named the best place to work in the UK by job website Glassdoor.

The town claimed top spot ahead of Manchester and Cambridge as the job site ranked the ’25 Best UK Towns & Cities to Work In’ for 2017.

Glassdoor, which allows employees and former employees to anonymously review companies and their management, scored locations on how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Slough bagged a score of 4.2 out of 5, with 26,387 job openings, a median base salary of £35,000, a job satisfaction rating of 3.3 and a median home value of £390,654.

Manchester and Cambridge both scored 4 points, with Swindon and Stoke-on-Trent coming fourth and fifth on the list with a rating of 3.9. Reading finished sixth in the rankings.

Slough did not make the list in 2016.

Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, said: “With large multinational businesses establishing themselves in Slough, along with high average salaries and close proximity to major transport hubs such as Heathrow Airport, the Berkshire town has now emerged as a prime spot to live and work.

“Although people in London are generally satisfied, it has proven not only to be an expensive place to live, but also an ultra-competitive city in which to find a job. The UK’s M4 corridor remains Britain's global tech backbone, with companies such as Oracle, Cisco and Microsoft all along this route.

“Towns and cities around this area offer pleasant environments, above average salaries and a lower cost of living, meaning an increased quality of life for employees.”