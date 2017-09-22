Slough shopkeepers told to look out for licensing conman

Businesses in Slough town centre have been warned of a scammer visiting shops purporting to be a licensing officer.

The council’s licensing team has received complaints from premises including hairdressers and off licences about a man who claims the businesses’ licences have run out and asking for money to renew them.

A couple of shopkeepers have fallen for the scam before checking with the council’s licensing team and have handed over up to £280 each.

The man, who calls himself Chris, is described as white, with dark hair and a beard, and was wearing a grey suit when he visited the shops in the High Street.

He shows some form of ID badge and states he is from Slough Borough Council’s licensing team, though shows no other credentials.

The conman says the council cannot take the licence renewal money at the customer service centre and suggests they hand it to him.

The matter has been reported to the police, who are investigating.

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “This man does not represent the council or the licensing team and though he may show some sort of ID, it is not proper council ID and nor does he have a warrant card, which all our licensing officers carry.

“We urge shopkeepers not to engage with this scammer and to immediately report the matter to the police if they are approached.

“We take impersonation of council staff very seriously and are working closely with the police to catch this man.”