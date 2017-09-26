Court date set for man charged with Colnbrook burglary

03:17PM, Tuesday 26 September 2017
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Colnbrook.
Colin Kennedy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with a burglary at a property in Sherborne Close at about 9am on Wednesday, September 20.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 23.
