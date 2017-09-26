Court date set for man charged with Colnbrook burglary

Tue, 26
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Colnbrook. 

Colin Kennedy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with a burglary at a property in Sherborne Close at about 9am on Wednesday, September 20.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 23.

