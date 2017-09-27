Expansion work completed at James Elliman Academy

Pupils at James Elliman Academy have been making use of a new classroom block after work to expand the school was completed over the summer.

Six new classrooms were added, including five in a new block, and the dining hall was extended to increase the provision of school places.

The academy is the first to be expanded under the council’s school places programme – a multi-million pound initiative to provide enough places for the town’s current and future school pupils.

The council said several more school expansions are being planned and undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal, including St Mary’s Primary, Claycots Primary, Priory and Wexham Secondary School.

Saira Rasheed, principal of James Elliman Academy, said: “The new expansion is a very welcome addition to our existing site.

“The children and staff are proud of their new classes and are thoroughly enjoying teaching and learning in such a spacious and welcoming environment.”

Councillor Madhuri Bedi, cabinet member for education and children, said: “Having an excellent learning environment is fundamental to the success of a school and we are proud to be able to help our young people get the best start in life with these stunning new facilities.”