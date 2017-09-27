Ofsted says parents ‘feel misled’ as it rates Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy ‘inadequate’

Ofsted has said parents and pupils at Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy ‘feel misled’ after it rated the school ‘inadequate’ following its first ever inspection.

The Slough academy, which opened its doors to pupils in 2014, was found to be ‘inadequate’ in effectiveness of leadership and management, and was graded ‘requires improvement’ in quality of teaching, learning and assessment, outcomes for pupils, and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The report states ‘the trust has not ensured that pupils experience a broad and balanced curriculum’ and that ‘pupils do not learn as well as they could or should’ because teaching is not consistently effective.

It also criticises the behaviour of students between lessons, saying ‘some pupils indulge in silly, thoughtless and, at times, boisterous behaviour’, and that the school needed to improve the understanding of the importance of not using homophobic or discriminatory language.

Inspectors said a prospectus for 2016, which was on the school website during the inspection in June, said pupils will study the national curriculum, including art and music, ‘yet pupils do not study either of these subjects’.

The prospectus also identified the school’s specialism to be STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), but Ofsed said it ‘plays a very limited part in the curriculum’, adding ‘some parents and pupils, rightly, feel misled’.

Inspectors praised the school for working to reduce incidents of poor behaviour and improve attendance, an improvement in teaching and ensuring pupils are safe.

Lynch Hill Enterpise Academy has been contacted for comment.