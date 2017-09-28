Arrest made after police discover ‘significant amount of cannabis’ in Slough

09:21AM, Thursday 28 September 2017
Police arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis in Slough.
At about 2.30pm, officers entered an address in St Georges Crescent where ‘a significant amount of cannabis plants’ and equipment were discovered and seized.
A 26-year-old man from Slough was arrested in connection with the offence and has been released under investigation.
