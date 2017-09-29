Fri, 29
Man charged in connection with sexual assault of woman in pub

A 22-year-old Slough man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in a pub in High Street.

Stefan Nalbaru, of Stoke Road, was arrested and charged on Friday, September 22, with one count of sexual assault.

The charge is in connection with an incident in the pub on Thursday, September 21, when a woman was sexually assaulted.

Nalbaru appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on September 23 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on October 23.

