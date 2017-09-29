Police charge two men with the murder of Ismail Mohammed

Police have today charged two men with the murder of Ismail Mohammed in Salt Hill Park in July.

Oladapo Obadare, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Ryan Fuller-Bent, 20, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Salt Hill Park on July 10 in which two men were stabbed. One of the victims, 24-year-old Ismail Mohammed, subsequently died on July 31. The other victim sustained serious injuries.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on October 13.

If you have any information relating to this case, call police 101 quoting the reference ‘43170202258’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.