Three new episodes of Thunderbirds filmed in Slough to hit cinemas

Three new episodes of Thunderbirds filmed on the Slough Trading estate will hit cinemas across the country tomorrow to celebrate the first International Thunderbirds Day.

The episodes will be shown at 52 cinemas on the same date which the iconic British TV series first appeared on screen in 1965.

The episodes were made to mark the 50th anniversary of the show in 2015 and were funded through a kickstarter campaign which raised more than £200,000.

Filming for the three episodes in Stirling Road wrapped in December 2015 and Virgil, Scott and co are now ready to return to the spotlight.

Paul Lewis, regional director of SERGO, which owns Slough Trading Estate, said: “Thunderbirds is an iconic British brand that is known worldwide and which produced all its original shows from our Slough Trading Estate so it was really exciting to welcome Thunderbirds back to their original home during filming and to be a part of their 50th anniversary in 2015.”

