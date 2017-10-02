Suspended sentence handed to man who attempted break-in at Slough Trading Estate

A man who was caught on CCTV trying to break into a commercial property in the Slough Trading Estate has been handed a suspended sentence.

Florin Mocanu, 28, of Bramble Street, Coventry, was convicted and sentenced at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 26.

He was found guilty by magistrates following a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and to pay court costs of £515.

Mocanu attempted to break into the property on June 25 and officers were called to the scene after he was seen on CCTV footage and he was arrested.

He was charged with the offence the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jane Pearman, based at Slough police station, said: “Officers attended the scene within minutes of being called and arrested Mocanu.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police takes burglary offences.

“We will attend as quickly as possible when we are informed of an offence, and those responsible will be brought to justice.”