Khalsa Secondary School achieves ‘good’ Ofsted rating

The ‘indomitable’ pursuit of improvement at Khalsa Secondary Academy has seen the school move up to a ‘good’ rating following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Acting principal Sulina Piesse and Khalsa Academies Trust’s director of education Denise Shepherd were highly praised for their determination and ambition, which has ‘galvanised senior leaders, who have stepped up to the mark’.

The academy free school, which opened in September 2013, was rated good in all categories, covering effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

It had previously been rated 'requires improvement' in April 2016.

Inspectors, who visited the site in Hollybush Hill on September 13 and 14, said the principal and director had ‘systematically made well-focused changes that have led to rapid improvements’.

It said the senior team’s ‘unwavering insistence’ that pupils meet raised expectation has led to improved behaviour and attitudes.

The report says pupils are positive about their school, ‘wear their uniformd with pride’, are ‘exceptionally eager to learn’ and promote the inclusive ethos.

Ofsted said effective approaches to learning had led to above average standards in 2017 GCSE examinations, although the data provided by the school had not been verified by the watchdog.

It pointed out that teaching and learning were mostly strong but 'some teachers’ use of assessment was not as effective as that of others', adding the school had already identified this as a focus for the future.