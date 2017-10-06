Council plans to take control of Nova House due to safety concerns

Fears for the safety of residents of a private tower block in Slough have prompted Slough Borough Council (SBC) to enter into negotiations to take control of the building.

Residents and tenants of Nova House, a privately owned seven-storey block of flats in Buckingham Gardens, have expressed a number of fire safety concerns since the building's cladding failed a safety test in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Earlier today, (Friday), lead Slough Borough councillors agreed to acquire the business Ground Rents Estates 5 Limited and take over the freehold of Nova House.

This will be subject to detailed negotiations due to take place next week.

A council spokeswoman said this was the first time a UK local authority has attempted to take over a private tower block since the Grenfell disaster.

SBC leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "We have been concerned about the fire safety at Nova House since the terrible tragedy at Grenfell Tower in June and have been closely monitoring the situation.

"Unfortunately it has now got to the stage where we feel, to protect the safety of the residents now and in the longer-term, we have to intervene directly and take over responsibility for Nova House.

"We know there is a great deal of work that needs to be done to Nova House to bring it up to the correct safety standards and we do not believe the current freeholder has the capacity to do what is needed for the residents.

"As Slough residents, our duty is to protect them and ensure their safety and this is what has driven this decision.

SBC cabinet member for housing Councillor Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: "We have been in regular contact with the residents of Nova House and have already written to them today to explain our intentions.

"In the coming week, we will be undertaking site visits and surveys in preparation for taking over the freehold, so we can move swiftly when the transfer has been completed.

"Our aim is to improve the situation at Nova House for the residents and their safety remains at the forefront of our minds."