Tue, 10
16 °C
Wed, 11
17 °C
Thu, 12
16 °C
SECTION INDEX

Russell Brand to host book signing in aid of homelessness charity

Russell Brand to host book signing in aid of homelessness charity

Comedian Russell Brand will visit Slough Aspire tonight (Tuesday) to host a book signing in aid of a homelessness charity.

The actor and activist will be at Slough Aspire in Edinburgh Avenue from 6pm signing copies of his book Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions.

All proceeds raised from the evening will go to Trinity Homeless Projects. The 42-year-old visited the charity’s ‘Big Sleepout’ event last year and has previously worked with Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), which is part of Trinity.

Tickets costs £36.75, which includes a copy of the book. Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved