Russell Brand to host book signing in aid of homelessness charity

Comedian Russell Brand will visit Slough Aspire tonight (Tuesday) to host a book signing in aid of a homelessness charity.

The actor and activist will be at Slough Aspire in Edinburgh Avenue from 6pm signing copies of his book Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions.

All proceeds raised from the evening will go to Trinity Homeless Projects. The 42-year-old visited the charity’s ‘Big Sleepout’ event last year and has previously worked with Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), which is part of Trinity.

Tickets costs £36.75, which includes a copy of the book. Click here for more information.