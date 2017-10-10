Russell Brand to host book signing in aid of homelessness charity

10:42AM, Tuesday 10 October 2017
Comedian Russell Brand will visit Slough Aspire tonight (Tuesday) to host a book signing in aid of a homelessness charity.
The actor and activist will be at Slough Aspire in Edinburgh Avenue from 6pm signing copies of his book Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions.
All proceeds raised from the evening will go to Trinity Homeless Projects. The 42-year-old visited the charity’s ‘Big Sleepout’ event last year and has previously worked with Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), which is part of Trinity.
Tickets costs £36.75, which includes a copy of the book. Click here for more information.
All proceeds for today's Recovery book event and signing go to charity!— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 10, 2017
Come!https://t.co/0XRaKgYRKr
