Witness appeal after shop staff are threatened with ‘bladed object’ during robbery

Two men threatened staff and stole cash during a shop robbery in Slough on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at about 9.15pm.

The pair entered McColl’s convenience store in Scafell Road, with one of the men staying at the door where he waved a ‘bladed object’ at a member of staff.

The second man went to the till area and also threatened staff, demanding cash.

Money was stolen before both men left on foot in the direction of Greystoke Road. No one was injured in the robbery.

One of the men was described as wearing a grey hooded top with the letters ‘F’ and ‘J’ in red on the front, blue jeans, white trainers and a light-coloured scarf covering his face.

The second offender was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket with a white zip, blue jeans, dark Nike trainers and also had his face covered.

Anyone who witnessed the offence should call police on 101 quoting the reference 43170298064. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.