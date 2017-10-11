Police launch operation aiming to crackdown on burglaries in Slough

A police operation aiming to crackdown on burglary has been launched in Slough.

‘Op Clockwork’ targets drug supply, which the force said goes on to fuel crime such a burglary, and officers executed three drug warrants in the town yesterday.

It said there will be further law enforcement activity ‘designed to keep pressure on those responsible for drug supply’.

Detective Sergeant Lorna Fox from Slough Investigation Hub, said: "This campaign is the priority for Slough’s Local Policing Area. The Neighbourhood and Investigative Policing Teams are working together to focus on reducing burglary.

“Our aim is to deter the criminals from entering our homes and ensure that we are doing all we can to protect our property, alongside ongoing investigations to prosecute offenders.

“However, we need the public’s help to achieve this. We’re suggesting people should invest in a timer switch to set a light to come on to ensure homes look occupied when people are out. Also we would urge people always to lock windows and doors and set alarms, if they have one, when they go out.

"We will be sending uniformed and plain-clothed police officers out on the streets to provide reassurance and extra patrols.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity to the police and together we will aim to reduce the number of victims of burglary this year.”